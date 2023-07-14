Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a female suspect on July 11 after she reportedly assaulted someone at Sugar Mountain Retreat.
According to reports, authorities responded to the South Welling Road facility, where they arrested the 33-year-old woman for assault and battery against the 62-year-old tribal citizen. Reports do not indicate if either the suspect or victim were staying at the facility. The suspect was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked.
While performing a traffic stop at the intersection of Downing Street and East Avenue on July 8, Deputy James Carver arrested a 63-year-old man for obstruction and a 34-year-old woman for driving under suspension. The pair were taken to the detention center, where they were booked.
Deputy Austin Carver arrested two suspects on July 8 during a traffic stop on West Shady Grove Road. They were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where the 28-year-old man was booked for driving under suspension, driving an unsafe vehicle, and failure to register vehicle. The 22-year-old woman was booked for transporting an open container.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.