Authorities were called on a man after he tried to shoot a hawk on his property.
On July 15, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Burkett was dispatched to West Clyde Maher Road on a report of shots fired. The caller said the resident four houses down was shooting a gun possibly toward his direction. Burkett went to the house where he made contact with the person who was shooting. He said he was shooting at a hawk to scare it away from his chickens.
Bryan Campbell reported his travel trailer stolen from Sizemore Boat Storage near Lake Tenkiller on July 12. Campbell said he and his family camped earlier that day and he parked the camper at the storage business. His friends contacted him after they noticed the camper was missing. Campbell said the missing trailer is a 2018 Forest River Avenger 21 RBS.
Samantha Adamson said the man she had a protective order against, had violated the order on July 1. She said the man kept harassing her customers, threw trash onto her property, took items off her property, and scared her customers and employees. Employees of Adamson's business did not want to get involved or give statements.
