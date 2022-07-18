An allegedly intoxicated driver crashed into a yard while fleeing from deputies.
On July 15, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Hamby was patrolling the Park Hill area when he noticed a Honda Accord parked in the middle of the road with the driver's door open. Several people were standing next to the vehicle. A man with no shirt ran to the car and took off at a high rate of speed. A pursuit ensued, and the vehicle crashed into a yard before the driver fled on foot. Hamby gave chase to Aaron Atnip and caught up to him a short time later. Atnip was intoxicated and was transported to jail for booking.
Deputy Tanner Hendley was sitting at the intersection of West 710 Road and North 410 Road on July 14 when he saw a Chevy Equinox driving left of center. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and the passenger took off running. The driver, Christina White, identified the passenger to deputies. Hendley searched White's purse and found an empty .22-caliber magazine. White was transported to jail and booked on charges.
On July 16, Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was dispatched to Highway 10 in regard to an unattended death. Tannehill didn't suspect foul play in the death of Larry Stephens, and the Medical Examiner's Office was contacted.
Deputy Adam Woodard was called to a cardiac arrest call on July 14. Roommates of Jerry Frost said he hadn't been feeling well. The body was released to the funeral home.
