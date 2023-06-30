Two people suspected of being under the influence were arrested on June 22 by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies after they allegedly assaulted each other in the presence of four minors.
According to reports, authorities responded to a domestic at a South 610 Road residence where the two 37-year-olds were involved in a physical altercation. The pair were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where they were booked for domestic abuse in the presence of a child.
Deputy Dylan Carder arrested a 35-year-old man on June 22 and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked for domestic assault and battery.
On June 24, Deputy Austin Carver arrested a female suspect at a South 557 Road residence and transported the 55-year-old to the detention center where she was booked for second-degree burglary and malicious injury to property.
A tribal citizen was arrested on June 24 by Deputy Nick Chute after he reportedly assaulted his father at a South Agatanahi Trail residence. The 42-year-old was transported to the detention center where he was booked on tribal charges of domestic assault and battery and public intoxication.
