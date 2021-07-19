A man was caught with a stolen motorcycle after running a stop sign in front of a deputy.
On July 16, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Pete Broderick was on patrol when he saw the driver of a motorcycle run a stop sign in Tahlequah. Broderick conducted a traffic stop on Steven Ryals, who was unable to provide a driver's license or insurance. Dispatch advised the vehicle was reported stolen out of Tahlequah. Ryals gave the deputy a bill of sale between Sammy Duvall and himself, but it was not dated or notarized. Ryals was cited for driving under suspension and failure to stop at stop sign. He was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.
Deputy McKinsey Fuson responded to a disturbance call on County Line Road July 16. The caller said the driver of an F-250 truck threw a beer bottle at his truck. The victim said he chased the truck and was able to get the tag number. The vehicle stopped at a residence on County Line Road and the caller waited for deputies to arrive. The driver, Jessie Gloria, was asleep in the driver's seat and exuded a strong odor of alcohol. Gloria was arrested and transported to jail and booked for actual physical control, obstruction, and resisting arrest.
Deputy Kile Turley was dispatched to Lowe Drive on July 17 to check on a woman. A caller reported coming home to find Helen Jones sitting on the porch, and she wouldn't leave. Jones appeared to be under the influence and was arrested.
