Two people were arrested during a traffic stop for running a light.
On July 14, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Patton was patrolling the area of Downing Street and watched as a Hyundai Santa Fe ran a red light. Patton conducted a traffic stop and met with Matthew Davis, who said he didn't have his wallet and he was in a hurry to get home. Davis said he was driving his passenger, Curtis Braxton, to Cookson. Patton advised Davis he was traveling the wrong way if he was going to Cookson, and the man said he must have made a wrong turn. Dispatch advised Davis' license was suspended and he said Braxton could drive the vehicle. Braxton was sweating profusely and appeared nervous. He was asked if he had anything illegal on his person and he said he didn't, but Patton found drug paraphernalia. Braxton was arrested for public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia, while Davis was arrested for the traffic violation.
Deputy James Carver was called to South Keeler Road on July 15 in reference to a burglary report. A woman said she came home to find her front door open and a woman inside. The woman said someone named Bobbie told her to move everything out of the residence and for the homeowner to grab her belongings and not to tell anyone. The homeowner said the woman left and went to the trailer next door. The woman allegedly stole a washer, dryer, stove, TV, and a guinea pig. The victim found her belongings in a different trailer.
On July 13, Deputy Kevin McFarland was dispatched to reports of a disturbance on 840 Road. Micco Max was intoxicated and told McFarland to take him to jail. Max was transported and booked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.