A man was taken to jail after he assaulted his 85-year-old mother last week.
On July 18, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Pete Broderick was dispatched to a residence on a report of a disturbance. Carol Parrish said she was supposed to go to Tulsa and her son, Mark, was going to drive her. Carol said she tried to wake her son up so he could take her to Tulsa and he got upset and told her to leave. She said she waited and tried to wake him again, but he yelled at her. Carol said she was scared of Mark and he continued to yell and cuss at her. She told him she was going to call the police and he headbutted her and left the house. Broderick contacted Mark by phone and Mark said he was in the woods nearby, and he would come talk to the deputy. After waiting for 45 minutes, Broderick went to the area to look for Mark. Mark told the deputy he was lost in the woods and couldn't find his way out. Broderick waited 30 minutes and advised Carol to contact the sheriff's office if Mark returned. She called and said Mark came back and she was going to hide until deputies arrived. By the time deputies arrived, Mark ran back into the woods. On July 19, Carol called and said her son was back at her house, deputies located him inside the residence. Mark was taken to jail and booked for domestic assault and battery.
On July 17, Deputy Lane Yeager was dispatched to a cabin in Cookson in regard to vandalism. Brandi Little said the cabin was rented by a woman July 15-18, and the woman brought a guest. On July 16, Little received a message from the woman saying she was leaving the cabin because her friend was behaving violently. Little went to the cabin the next morning and found significant damages inside. According to the sheriff's report, bleach had been poured on the carpet, sugar was on the floor, trim had been torn off the walls, and the oven had been taken apart. The woman said she had been attacked by her friend. Yeager contacted the woman and she said she wanted to press charges on her friend, but she was back home in Shawnee. Yeager contacted a dispatcher at the Shawnee Police Department and asked them to document the woman's injuries. They agreed, but the woman contacted Yeager and said SPD refused to document her injuries since the assault didn't occur in their jurisdiction. The woman traveled to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office where Yeager took her statement.
James Yount reported his belongings were destroyed on July 14. Young said he went to his old trailer to get his personal items, but he couldn't get the door open. He said he went to the property manager after he noticed his TV, radio, and photos were gone. The manager said his son-in-laws burned the items. Yount claimed he went to the burn pile and took photos of his damaged belongings. Deputy Aaron Johnson said Yount didn't show him photos of the property.
Jody Coward reported his house had been burglarized sometime on July 17. Coward said he came home and noticed the front door was easier to unlock. He said a piece of the locking system was on the floor and tools and jewelry were missing. Deputy Nick Chute said he noticed signs of forced entry on the front door.
Deputy Kim Novak was on patrol July 17 when he noticed the driver of the vehicle in front of him throw something out of the window. The driver said he was throwing bread from his sandwich out of the window. Novak issued the driver a citation because the bread would be readily eaten by birds and wildlife.
