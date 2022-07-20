A wanted man reportedly peeled out in front of deputies, which caused him to get pulled over.
On July 16, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Carver was backing Deputy James Carver on a traffic stop near West 710 Road. Austin noticed a vehicle with a cracked windshield pass by, and the passenger not wearing a seat belt. The vehicle turned onto North 390 Road at a high rate of speed and was pulled over. John Botts admitted he didn't have a driver's license and he had a warrant. The tag didn't belong to the vehicle, and Botts said it was because the original tag was stolen and he never reported it. Deputies searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine. Botts was booked into jail on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, affixing improper tag, and the warrant.
Sgt. Richard Berry responded to East 802 Road on July 11 in regard to a disturbance. A woman said a group of men came from Eric Soap's trailer and started a fight. Soap and another man ran back to the trailer before deputies arrived. Berry, Sgt. Pete Broderick, and Capt. Derrick Grant could hear the two men run to the back of the trailer when they announced themselves. The man was found in a bathroom and Soap was in a bedroom, where he refused to get out and was struck by Broderick's Taser. Soap was transported to jail and booked on a warrant.
On July 17, Deputy Blake Lyons was called to a report of a disturbance on North 470 Road. Shawna Hoggatt was reportedly the one causing the disturbance and attempted to leave while carrying a baby. Hoggatt became aggressive when deputies intervened and she was transported to jail for obstruction.
