A woman was reportedly caught hiding two loaded syringes in her vagina during a traffic stop.
On July 16, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Pete Broderick observed a Honda cross the center line at the intersection of State Highway 82 and U.S. Highway 62. The deputy pulled the vehicle over and met with two passengers and the driver, Brent Bardesis. A strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle, but Bardesis denied having the drug in the car. Kesena Caldwell said she had the marijuana and had a card to possess it, but didn't have it with her. Bardesis, Caldwell, and Roy Poteet were told to get out of the vehicle. Broderick found a baggie of pills in the glove box, and no one answered when he asked who the pills belonged to. The marijuana was found, and Caldwell said all three people smoked it 30 minutes before the traffic stop. A blue case that contained a loaded syringe and a rubber band were found in the backseat. Caldwell took ownership of the syringe, which was loaded with methamphetamine. Caldwell was placed in the back of Broderick's patrol unit and advised she had more needles. She said the needles were "inside" her, and pulled out two loaded syringes from out of her vagina. She said the pills that were identified as oxycodone, that they belonged to Poteet, and Bardesis was taking him to sell those. Both men denied ownership of the pills. Poteet and Bardesis were arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and public intoxication.
Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to Hulbert on July 18 to investigate a report of assault and battery. A woman said James Wells assaulted her. Ward was approaching the man when he dropped to his knees and put his hands behind his back. Wells was detained while Ward spoke more with the woman. She said Wells said she would die and she managed to get away from him. Wells was arrested and booked for domestic assault and battery.
On July 4, Deputy Wesley Farmer was called to Old Highway 62 in regard to a domestic incident in progress. Farmer arrived to find Anthony Sharp fleeing from the residence, and a foot pursuit ensued. Sharp was running through a creek and tripped two times before Farmer was able to get in front of him. He was detained and escorted back to the residence. A woman there said Sharp was dropped off by someone and kicked in her door. She said the man assaulted her in front of children, and she yelled for them to call for help. Sharp was booked on tribal charges.
