Two people were taken to jail after several drugs and needles were found during a traffic stop.
On July 21, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Curtis Elkins was assisting the Grand River Dam Authority Police to locate two people who fled during a traffic stop in Tahlequah. Deputy James Carver advised a vehicle had pulled in at the intersection of South 530 Road and 781 Road, and the headlights were off. Tahlequah Police Officer Robert Jones told Elkins the driver didn't have a license. Elkins made contact with the driver, Cody Taylor, and Heather Spenser. Taylor said he was told to pick someone up. Carver told the man they were looking for two people who fled during a traffic stop, and his K-9 partner, Gunner, tracked the individuals to 530 Road. Taylor denied knowing about the people. Elkins searched Taylor and found a syringe that contained a clear substance in his pocket. Deputies then searched the vehicle and found several syringes, bags containing marijuana, bags containing a clear substance, and bags that contained a white substance. Those items were under the passenger seat and more syringes were inside a bag. Taylor and Spencer were taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked in for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
Deputy Carver was assisting Deputy Elkins on July 23 when he noticed a man riding a bike on the wrong side of the road. Dispatch advised Mark Anthony Dupee had warrants, and he was arrested. Carver searched the man and found a small bag of methamphetamine and marijuana. Dupee was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and the warrants.
On July 15, Deputy Robert Stephens was dispatched to Park Hill Cemetery on a report of threats being made. James Henry St. Pierre appeared intoxicated and told the deputy he drank a large glass of whiskey. He said he couldn't go home and was arrested for public intoxication.
