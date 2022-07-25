An intoxicated woman claimed she helped birth a calf and there were hundreds of witnesses.
On July 23, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Woodard was patrolling Allen Road when he noticed a woman cross four lanes of traffic. The deputy could see she was missing a sandal, and since temperatures were near 100 degrees, he turned around to conduct a welfare check. Bethany Underwood was laughing uncontrollably when asked how she was. She advised she was coming from up a hill and asked Woodard if he talked to the calf, because it was just born and she had helped. She said there were hundreds of people to witness the birth. Woodard said Underwood was brushing her teeth while she spoke to him. Underwood held up a green bag and said it was "special," because it held an ancient, sacred bug she found at a creek. The woman denied consuming alcohol or drugs before Woodward encountered her. Underwood was arrested and booked for public intoxication.
On July 25, Deputy Nick Chute was at State Highway 100 and South Welling Road when he heard Lt. Jarrod Rye say he was on a traffic stop. Chute went to assist Rye and was told the driver appeared intoxicated. Rye said the vehicle ran off the road and crossed the center line repeatedly. Quinten Holmes was unsteady when he stepped out of the vehicle. Holmes was arrested after a field sobriety test and booked for aggravated driving under the influence (under 21), no valid driver's license, transporting open container, and minor in possession of alcohol.
Deputy James Carver was called to a stolen vehicle report July 23. Dispatch said a domestic assault occurred and Howard Hurst Green stole the victim's vehicle. The vehicle was pulled over at a Dollar General and Green was detained. The victim said Green stabbed her. Injuries were photographed and Green was arrested for domestic assault and battery.
