A wanted woman was taken to jail after she was caught with over 12 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
On July 25, Deputy James Carver was on Cedar Avenue when he saw a vehicle approaching with its bright headlights on. Carver tried to signal to the driver, Stacey Barnett, but she wouldn’t turn the brights off. Barnett didn’t have a license and the deputy could smell the odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle. Barnett’s driver’s license was suspended and she was wanted out of Tulsa. Carver’s K-9 partner, Gunner, alerted on the vehicle and the deputy began to search it. Carver found over 12 grams of meth and a smoking pipe. Barnett was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and the warrants.
Sgt. Tanner Hendley responded to Summit Ridge Drive on July 23 in reference to a disturbance. Dispatch advised Jocelyn Bon was banging on a door and trying to get inside the house. The occupants said Bon had tried to tackle a family member but they didn’t want to press charges. Bon said she was homeless and didn’t have anywhere to go. She was offered to be taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation, but she refused. Hendley said Bon was behaving strangely and had her perform a field sobriety test. Bon admitted to smoking marijuana and was arrested for public intoxication.
On July 23, Deputy Robert Stephens was dispatched to 600 Road for a reported domestic. Sarah Andrews was outside when Stephens arrived and she said nothing was wrong. Stephens could see fresh needle marks on the woman’s arm, and Andrews admitted to using drugs the previous night. She was arrested for public intoxication, and two people at the house stated she had shoved them during an argument.
