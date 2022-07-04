A man was given several chances to avoid going to jail before he was arrested.
On June 30, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy James Carver was dispatched to West 782 Road because of reported theft. That was the second time deputies were called to the residence that night, and Carver said the first one was due to a fight that turned out to be an argument between family members. Hector Mesa was explaining to Carver that someone stolen his gun when he kept arguing with a family member. They asked Mesa to go inside to sleep. Mesa had reportedly been drinking alcohol much of the day, and hadn't slept in three days. The family member took the gun out of fear, since Mesa was intoxicated and hadn't slept. Carver asked Mesa if he wanted to go inside to sleep and he said he wouldn't. Carver advised Mesa he would be arrested for public intoxication. Carver stated in his report that he tried to give Mesa a break due to the fact that he just lost a family member. Mesa told the deputy to take him to jail, and he did.
Sgt. Brad Baker was driving by 1336 S. Muskogee Ave. on June 30 when he observed Rusty James walking. James was being sought by authorities for possibly being in a vehicle that he didn't bring back to the owner. Baker went to make contact with James, but he walked in to a business. He waited for the man and could see that he stepped outside, but was gone by the time Baker got to the back of the building. A man was standing in the doorway and pointed toward an A/C unit, where James was hiding. Baker met with James, who kept claiming his name was Benjamin. James finally admitted who he really was after a few minutes of arguing with Baker. James admitted to consuming six beers and was arrested.
On June 28, Deputy Caleb Rice was called to East 754 Road in regard to a vandalism. A woman said she had an ongoing issue with her neighbors who mess with a gate they share. The neighbor was accused of taking a pin and lock from the gate, and there was no reason for those items to be missing. The neighbor drove up as Rice was speaking with the woman, and handed over the pin and lock.
Deputy Tanner Hendley responded to the Cherokee County Courthouse on June 27 to meet with a woman who said someone stole items from her house. The woman said a man was staying at her house for a few days to hide from a group of men who supposedly hit him with a pole. She said the man locked her in a camper and stole power tools. Hendley called the man's number, but it wasn't working.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.