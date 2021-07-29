A man supposedly faked an allergic reaction after he was sprayed in the face with mace.
On July 11, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Mitchell was dispatched to 802 Road on a report of a domestic and possible animal abuse. The two victims said Robert Spalla body-slammed them and threw a 3-month-old puppy on the ground. Deputies were allowed to enter the residence and Spalla was detained. As deputies were gathering information, Spalla got physically and verbally violent, and threatened the victims, deputies, and himself. Deputies sprayed Spalla with mace and drive-stunned him when he continued to kick the windows of the patrol vehicle. The man supposedly faked convulsions while he was taken to jail. EMS were called and Spalla was booked into jail after he was cleared.
Deputy Mitchell responded to Utah Drive on July 12 in regard to reports of a goat roaming the neighborhood. The caller said the animal kept venturing onto her property and was destroying her plants. The goat was secured as neighbors waited for a deputy to arrive, but the owner took the ruminant back before Mitchell showed up. Mitchell went to the owner’s house but no one an swered the door. A neighbor said the owner had left with the goat to drop it off, and Mitchell asked them to have the owner contact the sheriff’s office. On July 21, Mitchell was dispatched to the same area on a similar report, except there were 10 goats on the loose this time. The animal owner told Mitchell she was “delighted” to get cited so the judge could see how the county is “misusing its resources.” The woman was cited and is slated to appear in court in August.
Deputy Kile Turley was on patrol July 27 in the area of Caney Ridge, where he made contact with a vehicle parked between some trees. Colton Jackson and a passenger were sitting in the parked vehicle, and Turley could smell marijuana. Jackson denied smoking anything or having anything illegal on him. However, Turley found marijuana and methamphetamine inside Jackson’s pockets. The passenger was released and Jackson was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges.
