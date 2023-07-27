A man who attempted to elude Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a traffic stop on July 10 was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Authorities performed the traffic stop near the intersection of State Highway 82 and Wheeler Street, where they arrested the 20-year-old driver. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked.
A tribal citizen was arrested by Deputy Tanner Hendley on July 16 after making a false report to 911. The 36-year-old was taken to the detention center and booked.
Deputy Tanner Hendley arrested a male suspect on July 16 at a West 797 Road residence and transported the 30-year-old to the detention center, where he was booked for larceny of an automobile.
During a traffic stop on July 17, Sgt. Pete Broderick arrested a male suspect for driving under the influence, driving under suspension, and failure to use turn signal. The 18-year-old was booked into the detention center.
A 37-year-old woman was arrested on July 17 by Deputy Jimmy Tannehill for violation of a protective order. She was transported to the detention center, where she was booked.
