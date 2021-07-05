A woman purportedly made alarming comments about having a man kill her.
On July 1, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Tanner Hendley was dispatched to 790 Road on a report of a suicidal person. Dispatch advised the caller said a woman, against whom he had an active protective order, told him she was on her way to his house to make him shoot and kill her. The man showed Hendley his phone when the woman called him repeatedly. Tahlequah Police officers made contact with the woman at Tru by Hilton. She was taken to the hospital because she had cut herself.
Sgt. Hendley responded to U.S. Highway 62 on July 1 for a theft call. Marilyn Griffin said she had video of a man who broke into her house and stole her TV. The man told someone Griffin gave him the TV, so that's why he took it. He also told the man he already gave the item away, but said he would bring it back the next day. Hendley stated no TV has been returned and he wasn't able to get in touch with the suspected man to get his side of the story.
On July 1, Sgt. Hendley and Deputy McKinsey Fuson conducted a traffic stop on a truck in the area of 790 Road. Hendley was approaching the vehicle when dispatch said it was stolen. The drive, "Fvs-chvtv" Lawhead, admitted to drinking earlier that day. Lawhead claimed he borrowed the vehicle from a friend and didn't know it was stolen. The three other occupants told deputies they were all picked up by Lawhead, and they didn't know the vehicle was stolen. Lawhead was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.