Deputies were repeatedly called to the same campground for various reasons over the holiday weekend.
On July 2, Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s Deputy Nick Chute responded to Littlefield Slap campground in regard to a disturbance. The caller said a woman was intoxicated and reportedly assaulting people. Chute was pulling in to the area and saw a Chevrolet Malibu leaving at a high rate of speed. The caller told Chute the people causing the issues were in the Malibu. Chute pulled the vehicle over and met with Lila Ann Eddins and Jacob Daniel Moses. Eddins had blood on her hands because she was involved in an altercation at the campsite, but she didnâ€™t want to press charges or be checked out by EMS. An odor of alcohol was coming from the vehicle and both occupants admitted to drinking. Eddins was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a field sobriety test. Moses was arrested for public intoxication and transporting an open container. Eddins tried kicking Chuteâ€™s vehicle windows as she was taken to jail. She was booked on tribal charges of driving under the influence and improper stopping in the roadway. Moses is tribal and was booked.
Deputy Wesley Farmer was also dispatched to Littlefield Slap campground on July 3 due to a hit and run. Dispatch advised someone hit a vehicle and was attempting to flee the area. Campers directed Farmer to the suspect, Anthony Littlefield, who was intoxicated and lying on the ground. Littlefield said he was at his house when he was called about campers who were fighting. He said he left his house to resolve the problem. Campers said Littlefield was driving an ATV and struck a vehicle. They said the man tried to flee on foot, but was stopped by campers. They said Littlefield tried to fight them, and tried to hit a female camper. Littlefield was transported to jail and booked for public drunkenness.
On June 23, Deputy Adam Woodard met with a group of people who said their vehicles were vandalized and broken in to. They said they went to a public access to swim when a man arrived at the same time. They said the man was with two women and two children, and he was drinking liquor from a bottle. The group said the man had sex with one of the women in front of them and in front of the children. The man and those with him eventually left the area, around the time the group heard glass breaking. They ran to the parking lot and all three of their vehicles had been vandalized and broken in to. The group believed the man was responsible.
