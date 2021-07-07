A combative man went to jail with injuries after he cut his head inside a deputy's patrol vehicle.
On July 5, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kile Turley was dispatched to South Indian Road on a report of a domestic dispute. Turley made contact with Robbi Guthrie and she stated her son, Tyler Guthrie, was drunk and causing issues. Robbi said Tyler assaulted a woman inside the house and then allegedly tackled her when she tried to call for help. Turley spoke with the other victim and she said she told Tyler to leave, and he became violent and made threats. Turley tried to get Tyler to step outside so they could talk, but Tyler refused and was arrested. Tyler became combative and cut his head when he head-butted the cage in Turley's patrol unit.
Deputy Robert Stephens was dispatched to Park Hill on July 2 when he met with Bronwyn Duncan. Duncan stated she had a protective order against her neighbor, and he was walking on the fence line while recording her, friends, and employees. Duncan has Lake Side Auto Repair on her property, and alleged that the man asked his wife what the tag was on one of the vehicles. Duncan told the man she didn't know what he was doing, and he replied that he wasn't supposed to be talking to her. The man said his lawyer told him to get photos of vehicles that had been speeding through the easement on his property to get to the business. The man said he took a camera, walked down the fence line, and never spoke to Duncan.
On July 3, Sgt. Tanner Hendley responded to 512 Road in regard to a burglary in progress call. Dispatch advised a woman broke out a window and was banging on a door. Hendley found Matilda Colazo standing next to a broken window. Witnesses said they heard Colazo yelling before the window was broken. They said Colazo was half way through the window and she allegedly said, "Give her back to me," and then "Alright, I'm going to mess everything up." Colazo said she was there to get her child and that she didn't take anything. She was transported to jail for second-degree burglary.
Sgt. Brad Baker responded to the Tahlequah Police Department on June 28 for an identity theft report. A woman said someone used her Social Security number to gain unemployment benefits. She said the person who filed the claim did so out of Florida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.