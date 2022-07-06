A simple traffic violation led to deputies finding over 30 grams of meth on two men.
On July 6, Cherokee County Sheriff's Lt. Jarrod Rye conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle speeding on South 543 Road. The deputy met with Leonard Jason Wilkins and Frank Dean Brackett Jr. and ran their names with dispatch. Deputy Ryan Patton stayed with the occupants and returned to Rye with a red tube that contained a crystal substance. Patton said Brackett kept reaching behind his back before handing the tube to him, saying it was marijuana. Dispatch advised Wilkins' license was suspended and Brackett was wanted. Both men were told to get out of the vehicle and were detained. Rye searched Wilkins' person and found 29 grams of methamphetamine stuffed in his waistband. Brackett was booked for the warrant and cited for possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Wilkins was booked in for trafficking methamphetamine and cited for driving under suspension.
Deputies Austin Carver and Kevin Hamby were patrolling in the area of Macon Street and 795 Road on July 1 when he came across two men who were starting to square off. Carver turned around in the time for one of the men to jump on a bike and make it to an RV. The deputy was speaking with residents nearby and saw the man get back on the bike and head toward South Breeze Trailer Park. Deputies located Joshua Reynolds and detained him. They found a baggie of meth in Reynolds' pocket, and he was transported to jail.
On July 5, Sgt. Ryan Robison was on patrol when he noticed a vehicle traveling on Welling Road with a cracked windshield. He pulled the vehicle over and met with the driver and passenger. Robison could see two marijuana plants in the back of the vehicle. Both occupants said they didn't have a license to possess the plants, and they were cited for the violation.
