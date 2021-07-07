A man said someone stole thousands of dollars worth of items from his house.
On June 29, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was dispatched to Rand Avenue to take a burglary report. Richard White stated someone broke into his house and stole three firearms, several hundred rounds of .22 shells, and thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. White believed entry to his house was made by sliding a machete between two doors to remove a board that secured the door.
Deputy Pete Broderick responded to Steeley Hollow Road on July 3 when he made contact with Hayden Hardgrove. Hardgrove stated he parked his truck on the roadway the day before, and noticed the driver’s side window was busted out when he returned to it. Hardgrove said the only think missing was his radio.
On July 3, Sgt. Tanner Hendley was dispatched to Dollar General in Peggs on a report of a theft. The store manager said a man, who had stolen from the store before, walked out without paying for beer. The manager was able to give Hendley the tag number and vehicle description.
Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to Cookson on July 4 in reference to a driver who stole gasoline. An employee with Cookson Country Store said the driver of a Chrysler PT Cruiser pumped $47 worth of gas.
Deputy Joseph Burkett responded to 835 Road on July 4 in regard to an aggressive dog. The dog owner was advised to keep the dog in their yard or it could be shot.
