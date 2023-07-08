Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a male suspect on July 4 after he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend.
The assault allegedly occurred on a Park Hill roadway on Highway 82 and East Bluebird Drive. According to reports, the 37-year-old male was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for domestic abuse assault and battery.
On July 4, Sgt. Pete Broderick arrested a 24-year-old male on Indian Road for driving under the influence. He was transported to the Detention Center, where he was booked.
Deputy Dylan Carter arrested a male suspect on July 2 after he reportedly stole a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado from a South 364 Road residence. The 37-year-old man was taken to the Detention Center and booked for knowingly receiving, concealing stolen property.
Responding to a call at a campsite on West Chicken Creek Road on July 1, Deputy Shawn Cowart arrested a 25-year-old male and transported him to the Detention Center, where he was booked for public drunkenness.
