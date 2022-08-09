Cherokee County sheriff's deputies were called after someone heard a woman yelling for help.
On Aug. 9, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Wesley Farmer was dispatched to Legion Drive in reference to a physical domestic reportedly in progress. A woman showed Farmer a video on her phone of another woman who had been yelling for help. Farmer and Deputy Kevin McFarland then knocked on the front door of the residence where the fight supposedly occurred. Deputies knocked repeatedly on the door and announced themselves for 15 minutes before they called Capt. Derrick Grant. Since they didn't know whether the woman was injured, deputies kicked in the door and found Kyle Hitchcock with blood on his fingers and a scratch on his ankle. He refused to tell deputies how he was injured. Shambri Thomas appeared to have been assaulted but refused to explain how Hitchcock was injured. Hitchcock and Thomas were both booked for domestic assault and battery.
Deputy Nick Chute responded to Welling Road on Aug. 5 in reference to a trespasser. The caller said that a woman had been standing at the end of the driveway and she was caught trying to break into a vehicle. Chute found then Kylee Gower walking in the middle of Welling Road. Gower tried walking away from Chute as he was checking her information. Gower was arrested for public intoxication and booked on tribal charges.
Deputy Tanner Hendley responded on Aug. 8 to Bathtub Rock and Goats Bluff, where he found a truck parked under a "No Trespassing" sign. The deputy walked down the hill to the water and told both subjects to get back to their vehicle. The two admitted that they knew they were on private property, and afterward, both were cited for trespassing.
