A tribal citizen was arrested on Aug. 2 by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies after he reportedly stole two rafts from Eagle Bluff Resort.
According to reports, authorities located the suspect and the two rafts at a Boone Street residence. The 23-year-old was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of grand larceny and knowingly concealing stolen property.
Responding to a trespassing call at a West Shady Grove Road residence on Aug. 1, Deputy Jacob Phelps arrested a 40-year-old tribal citizen and transported her to the Detention Center. She was booked on tribal charges of threatening to perform an act of violence, trespassing, and resisting an officer.
A tribal citizen was arrested by Deputy Robert Stephens on Aug. 3 for public intoxication at an East 765 Road residence. The 33-year-old also had an outstanding warrant for domestic abuse assault and battery. He was taken to the detention center and booked on tribal charges.
On Aug. 3, Deputy Shawn Cowart arrested a 39-year-old male at a West 798 Road residence for public intoxication. The suspect was transported to the detention center and was booked.
