Two people were arrested after deputies found meth, marijuana and pills during a traffic stop.
On Aug. 9, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kile Turley conducted a traffic stop on a truck that had several items hanging from the rearview mirror. Dispatch advised James Phillips’ driver’s license was suspended and Tammy Armstrong didn’t have a license. The license plate on the truck did not belong to that vehicle, and the VIN number showed the plate registered to the truck had expired. Turley told the pair the vehicle was going to be impounded and asked if there was anything illegal inside. Armstrong admitted she had "dab" – marijuana wax – in her purse, and Phillips said there was methamphetamine inside the truck. Turley found the dab, marijuana, a smoking pipe, and half an alprazolam pill. The deputy found meth, four pills of tramadol, and marijuana under the driver’s seat. There were several license plates in a toolbox in the bed of the truck, and Turley said one of the those plates belonged to the truck. Phillips and Armstrong were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center for booking.
Deputy Adam Woodard was dispatched to 830 Road on Aug. 9 in regard to an alleged theft report. Matthew Swafford admitted to stealing a trashcan and a fireplace poker set from a nearby neighbor. The neighbor recovered all of the missing items, and Swafford was arrested for larceny.
On Aug. 10, Deputy Kevin McFarland assisted Lt. Jarrod Rye on a traffic stop after the vehicle in question was driving left of center in a marked roadway. The driver, Dakota Bear Wacoche, was wanted, and he was transported to jail, where officers found methamphetamine on him. The charge of bringing contraband into a penal institution was added to Wacoche’s tribal charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.