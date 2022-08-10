A woman supposedly became upset over a camping spot she said others were allowed to rent every weekend.
On Aug. 6, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Woodard was called to a disturbance at Chicken Creek campgrounds. When Woodard arrived, Tiffany Shipman walked up and hit his vehicle windows. Shipman said park rangers were speaking with the other party who was involved longer than they spoke with her. She then asked, "Why are these white privileged a**holes able to rent this spot every weekend for the whole summer and not let anyone else enjoy this area?" Woodard advised Shipman the other guests didn't do anything wrong and that she needed to go back to her tent. Shipman appeared intoxicated but denied drinking alcohol. The woman reportedly became belligerent and was arrested for public drunkenness. Jail officers found two different controlled substances, medications, and a glass pipe. Shipman was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, and public intoxication.
Deputy Kevin Hamby was dispatched to State Highway 82 on Aug. 9 for an assault. The victim said Russel Boulware assaulted her before taking her car keys, money out of her bank account, and threw her phone in a wooded area. A witness to the incident told deputies the same story and the victim was taken to W.W. Hastings Hospital. Boulware was found at his place of employment and arrested.
On Aug. 9, Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was speaking with a Hulbert Police officer when a truck pulled up and a woman said she was assaulted on Lost City Road. She explained to Tannehill what happened and who assaulted her. Tannehill was unable to locate the suspect and was advised an active protective order was in place through Cherokee Nation.
