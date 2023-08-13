Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 20-year-old man on Aug. 6 after he reportedly broke into two Peggs businesses and a church and stole several items.
According to reports, the suspect broke into Cowboy’s Country Store, Dollar General, and the Peggs Community Church and stole several items, including cigarettes, charging cables, lighters and the display case, sunglasses, earbuds, backpack, batteries, a Dollar General basket, a vase, watches, jewelry, a suitcase, bullets, a handgun magazine, and a Rock Island 9mm handgun. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for two counts of second-degree burglary, malicious injury to property, two counts of knowingly concealing stolen property and grand larceny.
On Aug. 5, deputies arrested two male suspects after they reportedly discharged firearms in a public place. Arrested at an East 802 Road residence, the 28-year-old and 22-year-old were in possession of a Taurus 9mm handgun with a magazine and seven rounds. The pair were taken to the detention center, where they were booked for obstructing an officer and discharging firearms in a public place.
During a traffic stop on Aug. 4 at the intersection of West 810 Road and State Highway 82, Deputy Maribel Santana arrested the 41-year-old driver and took him to the detention center, where he was booked for driving under the influence, transporting an open container, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Responding to a domestic call on Aug. 4, Deputy Shawn Cowart arrested a 44-year-old after he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend at an East 745 Road residence. He was taken to the detention center and booked for domestic violence assault and battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.