A man allegedly threatened to shoot fire officials who responded to him burning trash.
On Aug. 9, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was called to West 830 Road to assist Keys Fire Department because a man was illegally burning trash. Fire Chief Yogi Cole advised dispatch that the man burning the trash threatened to shoot firefighters if they didn't get off his property. Tannehill asked the man if he threatened the firefighters, and he said he would "beat their a**" if they didn't leave. The man was issued a citation for the illegal burning.
Deputy James Carver was dispatched to East 865 Road on Aug. 11 in reference to a suspicious person. Carver arrived to find Dallas Thompson asleep on a bench. Thompson said he was walking and got tired. Carver advised the man he needed to leave and could see a plastic bag of marijuana sticking out of his shorts. Thompson denied having the marijuana and said he had a medical marijuana card and it was stolen. Carver got the bag or marijuana and a baggie of methamphetamine. Thompson was booked for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
On Aug. 11, Deputy Tanner Hendley took a walk-in report from a woman who said she was verbally threatened. The deputy contacted the woman who allegedly threatened the other woman, and she admitted to it. The woman was also accused to stealing the other woman's mail and posting photos of it on social media.
