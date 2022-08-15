A man allegedly threatened to kill a womanâ€™s dog before assaulting her.
On Aug. 11, Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s Deputy Adam Woodard was called to Carters Landing due to a disturbance and met with the victim. She said that she and Shannon Eugene Koehler were drinking and got a ride to the campgrounds by an unknown man. She said Koehler and the man began to fight before the man left. She said Koehler said he was so mad at her that he could kill her. He then said he would kill her dog, which he had in his hand. The woman talked him into giving her the dog. Koehler reportedly assaulted the woman, and Woodard could see injuries Deputies found the man, and he admitted being drunk. He was arrested for domestic assault and battery and public intoxication.
Deputy Jesse Mitchell was dispatched to Garden Walk apartments Aug. 14 for a suicidal person. Dispatch advised Kam Hendrickson took Adderall and was going to smoke meth from a lightbulb. Mitchell met with Hendrickson, who seemed under the influence, and said she would not hurt herself. The woman said she had meth and a pipe in her pocket and gave it to Mitchell. Hendrickson was arrested for possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
On Aug. 14, Deputy Ryan Patton responded to Park Hill for threats. A woman said she was driving behind a motorcycle on Park Hill Road and her daughter believed she saw the driver holding a gun. The woman said she was having custody issues between a family member and that person was with a guy who reportedly drives a motorcycle. She said she believed the person driving was the guy, but she wasnâ€™t sure, since she never met or saw him in person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.