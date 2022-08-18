A man whose identification was found in a crashed vehicle refused to cooperate with authorities during the course of the investigation.
On Aug. 15, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to reports of a vehicle crash wherein the driver fled on foot. Chute noticed several empty beer cans scattered in plain view of the vehicle. The deputy walked into a wooded area and found Alejandro Valentin lying on a hillside and talking on the phone. Valentin resisted Chute as he tried to arrest him. The man continued to be noncompliant and refused to answer questions in regard to him and crashing the vehicle. Valentin had to be escorted into the jail since he wouldn't walk on his own, and EMS personnel were called when the man hit his head on a wall. The jail wouldn't take the man so he was transported to Northeastern Health System for an evaluation. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper booked Valentin on charges including resisting arrest.
Deputy Chute responded to North 430 Road on Aug. 15 due to a trespasser. Elizabeth Row said James Belknap showed up and wouldn't leave. Belknap had an injury to his chin and Row had bruising on her forehead. Video footage reportedly showed Row trying to hit the man with her shoe. Row and Belknap didn't want to press charges, but they were both arrested for domestic assault and battery.
On Aug. 17, Deputy Tanner Hendley was called to a report of a vehicle being stolen in Tahlequah. The victim said she awoke because she heard voices and walked in to her neighbor fighting with a woman. The woman left the residence and jumped in the victim's car. She reportedly drove off after she struck a fence.
