An intoxicated man admitted to deputies he drove a vehicle that was found crashed.
On Aug. 18, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Woodard was dispatched due to suspicious activity near Rocky Ford, where a woman said several men were outside her window and trying to gain entry. Woodard didn't find anyone on the property, and no contact was made until he spotted two men sitting on the porch of Moody Store. Jagur Soldier appeared to be extremely intoxicated while the other man didn't. Both men said they were near Rocky Ford and they crashed a vehicle in the area. Soldier reportedly told deputies he couldn't drive the vehicle because he kept running off the road. He was arrested after he became upset and made threats toward the other man. The other man was given a ride to his residence, while Solider was taken to jail and booked for public intoxication.
Deputy Tanner Hendley spoke with a man who said someone stole checks out of his truck Aug. 12. A check was cashed at a store and the man was notified after the employee noticed the signatures didn't match. The man who stole the checks also purchased a cell phone at T-Mobile.
