A man allegedly high on methamphetamine brandished a knife when deputies approached him.
On Aug. 15, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Blake Lyons driving to the courthouse when he saw David McCool walking in the roadway. McCool told Lyons he was OK, and the deputy told him he needed to walk on the side of the road instead of in the lane of traffic. Lyons then proceeded to the courthouse and looked back to see McCool waving his hands in the middle of Muskogee Avenue. When Lyons approached the man again, McCool brandished an opened pocket knife and a burned log. The deputy ordered McCool to drop the weapon and he complied. McCool asked to go to jail to "detox" because he was under the influence of methamphetamine. Lyons said McCool had a hat with the saying, "Meth: Just Do It" across the front.
Deputy Robert Stephens was dispatched to State Highway 82 on Aug. 18 in regard to an intoxicated person. Janelle Annette Dubois was unsteady and appeared confused when Stephens made contact with her. She said she lived in Locust Grove and then said West Siloam Springs. Dubois' ID showed she actually lived in Spavinaw, and she admitted that's where she lived. She was arrested for public drunkenness after a field sobriety test.
Deputy Rick Ward was conducting a follow up to an investigation on Aug. 14 when he came in contact with Christopher Blair regarding a separate matter. Blair said a man destroyed $6,000 worth of items in his house, and he wanted to press charges.
