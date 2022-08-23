A man who was pulled over for having items hanging from his rearview mirror was taken to jail for meth.
On Aug. 20, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was patrolling the area of Allen Road and Jones Avenue when he noticed a vehicle with several items hanging from the rearview mirror. Tannehill pulled the vehicle over and met with Phillip Scott Colson, who had a suspended driver's license. Deputy James Carver arrived and approached the vehicle while Tannehill returned to his patrol unit. Tannehill heard Carver tell the man to "give it" to him. Carver was holding two baggies that contained methamphetamine. Colson was taken to jail and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, and a warrant.
Deputy Adam Woodard was dispatched to Burnt Cabin Marina on Aug. 19 due to a domestic disturbance. The victim said Jackie Littledeer became angry, assaulted her, and trashed their RV. The woman had bruises consistent with her story, and Littledeer allegedly told deputies she bruises easily. Littledeer was booked on charges of domestic assault and battery and malicious injury to property.
On Aug. 22, Deputy Kevin McFarland responded to Cookson on reports of a domestic assault and an arson. McFarland was informed that Matthew Michael Dodge left the area driving a red Jeep. Deputies with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service stopped the vehicle and Dodge was detained. McFarland met with the victim, who claimed the man burned her arm with a cigarette while she held a child. She said Dodge threw her belongings outside and set those on fire. The Cookson Fire Department was called to the residence, since a portion of the deck was burned. The woman said she and the child escaped through a window and hid in the woods until law enforcement arrived. Dodge was arrested for domestic violence in the presence of a minor and arson.
On Aug. 18, a woman reported the man she had a protective order against had texted her after he was served.
