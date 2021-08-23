A man who was allegedly high on meth sent disturbing photos related to suicide to friends.
On Aug. 21, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kile Turley was dispatched to Hulbert on a report of a suicidal person. The caller stated Jason Matlock sent photos of himself hanging a rope and putting it around his neck. Turley arrived to find a group of people near Ranger Creek and found Matlock kneeling beside a truck. The deputy removed a knife from Matlock's belt, and found a used syringe in his pocket. Matlock said there was methamphetamine inside the syringe and that he shot up earlier that day. There were also several empty beer cans where Matlock was found. Matlock told the deputy he didn't want to hurt himself, but that he was feeling down after a friend of his hanged himself recently. Turley looked through a tackle box and found another used syringe and several new ones. He also found six baggies of methamphetamine. Matlock was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where officers were informed he had made comments about suicide earlier that day. He was booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and public intoxication.
Deputy McKinsey Fuson responded to Collins Road on Aug. 20 in regard to an intoxicated driver. Fuson arrived to find the suspected vehicle crashed into a ditch. Bruce Miller was able to exit the vehicle and refused EMS help. Fuson could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Miller, and the man handed her his thermal cup when asked if he had been drinking. Fuson could smell alcohol inside the cup and arrested Miller. The deputy searched the vehicle and found a gallon jug of whiskey and a .357 Smith & Wesson highway patrolman revolver under the driver's seat. Miller was taken to jail and booked in for actual physical control, transporting an open container, and carrying/possessing a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.
On Aug. 20, Deputy Robert Stephens was dispatched to State Highway 82 on a disturbance call. Maria Whitekiller said her husband took her car keys, left in his vehicle, and was intoxicated. Deputies searched the immediate area and returned to find Billy Whitekiller getting back in his vehicle to leave. Stephens yelled for Whitekiller to exit the vehicle and Deputy Fuson advised there was a gun holster inside the vehicle. Whitekiller was detained for safety reasons and denied having a gun. A family member told deputies they took the gun away from Whitekiller to prevent him from hurting someone. The family member said Whitekiller pulled up in his vehicle, threw the keys at him, and placed the firearm on the hood of his car to "scare people." The relative gabbed the gun before running off and hiding it. Whitekiller was combative with deputies and admitted to smoking marijuana and consuming some alcohol. He was transported to Northeastern Health System to have his blood drawn, and then taken to jail for booking.
Deputy James Carver responded to the Woodall area on Aug. 21 in regard to a disturbance. Several people at the house said their friend, Jesse Haeberle, had a lot to drink and was asked to leave. Haeberle would begin to fight and fled on foot when authorities were called. Carver located Haeberle staggering down U.S. Highway 62. The deputy asked Haeberle how much he had to drink, and the man said, "A lot, but it does not matter; take me to jail." Haeberle was booked into jail for public drunkenness.
