Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on Aug. 19 after he reportedly assaulted three family members who are tribal citizens.
Deputies were dispatched to the East 815 Road residence, where the man was arrested after it was discovered he had assaulted his stepchild, spouse, and an in-law. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for domestic assault and battery.
A tribal citizen was arrested during a traffic stop on Aug. 19 by Deputy Joseph Burkett. He was taken to the detention center, where he was booked on tribal charges of attempting to elude an officer and reckless driving.
Deputy Jimmy Tannehill arrested a woman on Aug. 18 at a South Big Hollow Road residence for violating a protective order. She was taken to the detention center and booked for the violation and for obstructing an officer.
