A purportedly “suicidal man” told deputies he knew his rights, since he’s been watching "The First 48" all the time.
On Aug. 21, Deputy Kevin McFarland was dispatched to a report of a suicidal person at Fort Gibson Dam. The caller said a man was threatening to jump off the dam to kill himself. McFarland arrived to find Casey Loren Walker speaking with EMS personnel. Walker put his hands behind his back and told the deputy he was drunk and to take him to jail. The deputy asked Walker what his intentions were, and he replied, “I’m not answering any questions, 'cause you ain’t read my my rights, and I watch 'The First 48' all the time.” Walker was arrested for public intoxication and became belligerent as he was transported to jail.
Deputy Jesse Mitchell responded to Lost City Road on Aug. 22 in regard to two men who were trespassing. Dispatch advised it was two men about whom they received reports, and they were walking up to residents and trying to sell drugs. Mitchell made contact with Dylan Andrews, while Deputy Adam Woodard made contact with Michael Kaster. Andrews admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol before he was arrested. Mitchell searched a backpack Andrews was carrying and found an empty beer bottle, marijuana, and a pipe. Kaster claimed the backpack belonged to him, and he and Andrews were taken to jail for booking.
On Aug. 21, Deputy Woodard was dispatched to Dollar General in Briggs on a report of a man who stole items. Employees said a man gathered several items and fled as both clerks stepped away from the registers. The clerks advised the same man had come into the store several times over the past few months. Woodward recognized the suspect on the video footage as someone law enforcement has dealt with on many occasions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.