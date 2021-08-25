A man who was arrested for allegedly stealing a car tried stealing the deputy's patrol vehicle, too.
On Aug. 23, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Burkett was dispatched to Hulbert on a report of a stolen vehicle. Hulbert Police Chief Carl Smith responded to assist the victims and take them to the courthouse. Smith saw a vehicle that matched the description of the stolen car and stopped it. Burkett arrived as Smith had Max Nofire in custody, and they went to the courthouse to speak with the victim. Nofire was in the back of Burkett's patrol unit and Smith noticed the vehicle was "bouncing around." Smith asked the deputy if anyone else was in the vehicle, and that's when they saw the vehicle speed backward with Nofire in the driver's seat. Smith, Burkett, and HPD Officer Demontrion Davenport ran outside with their guns drawn and ordered Nofire to stop. Nofire appeared to have trouble putting the vehicle in drive and eventually parked it and surrendered. Nofire was pulled from the vehicle and arrested. Burkett took him to the Cherokee County Detention Center and noticed Nofire appeared to have something sharp on his necklace. Burkett said it looked as if Nofire was trying to stab himself with the sharp object. The deputy took the necklace and Nofire was booked on tribal charges.
Lt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to Keeler Drive on a report of a stolen vehicle Aug. 24. A man advised his 1994 Chevrolet truck was stolen and headed toward East Murrell Road. Rye saw the truck, confirmed it was stolen, and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect was ordered out of the truck at gunpoint, and he complied. Deputy Kile Turley advised there was a firearm inside. The suspect stated the vehicle owner allowed him to borrow the truck to run to the store. Deputies drove to where the victim filed the report and couldn't find him. Calls to the victim were unanswered, the "suspect" was released, and the vehicle was towed.
Deputy Jimmy Tannehill went to Hulbert Aug. 24 in regard to an assault on Clear Creek Road. A woman said Javier Vilchis-Hernandez hit her, threatened her, and said he would burn the house down. Hernandez claimed he and the woman got into an argument, but nothing turned physical. Hernandez was arrested for domestic assault and battery in presence of minor child. However, he claimed he didn't speak English when Tannehill asked for his date of birth. Dispatch advised ICE wanted to place a hold Hernandez.
