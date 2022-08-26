Deputies arrested people for burglarizing mobile homes at different locations throughout the week.
On Aug 23, Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault was dispatched to a report a breaking and entering at Bumblebee Mobile Home park. The property owner believed an unrented mobile home was being occupied by an unauthorized person. He advised he could hear people and dogs inside. The man told Chennault he thought Monica Diaz, a former tenant, was inside the mobile home. The man and Chennault walked to back of the home and saw Diaz and Felicia Dupee walking toward Murrell Road. Diaz said she had no other place to live. Both women were arrested for breaking and entering a dwelling without permission. The property owner walked through the mobile home and couldn't determine if anything was stolen or if the women damaged the structure.
Deputy Tanner Hendley was informed of two women who broke out windows to an RV and were walking on State Highway 82. On Aug. 23, the caller said Shaylyn Holmes threw part of a phone and rocks and was inside Finish Line gas station. Hendley met with Holmes in the store and she claimed she "blacked out" prior to the incident. The owner of the RV park and the owner of the RV said they didn't want to press charges. Hendley asked the woman with Holmes to call for a ride, since she was intoxicated. Holmes started cussing and screaming at the woman and was arrested for public drunkenness.
On Aug. 25, Deputy Hendley was called to Keeler Drive in regard to a reported burglary. The caller said the door to a vacant mobile home was open and he wasn't sure if someone was inside. Deputies found Lelia Walker inside and she claimed she was gathering her mother's clothes. The property owner said he wanted to press charges, so Walker was arrested for burglary.
