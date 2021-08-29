Deputies caught a couple trying to steal converters from vehicles at a lot.
On Aug. 27, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy James Carver was on patrol on State Highway 82 when he saw a vehicle parked in the grass near the parking lot of Tahlequah Livestock Auction. Carver found foot tracks that led to the M&M Auto Sales car lot. Matthew Quantie and Crystal Gail Crane-Jackson were walking from the back of the business and dropped something on the ground. Quantie said they were just looking at the vehicles. Carver found a two bags that contained several tools. Quantie was arrested and said they were cutting the Cadillac converter off a BMW. Sgt. Tanner Hendley found meth on Quantie and inside of Jackson's purse. Both were taken to jail and booked for attempted grand larceny, possession of stolen tools, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
When Sgt. Hendley was dispatched to 640 Road on Aug. 21, he made contact with James Patterson III. He claimed a man shot at him when he was standing in the roadway to get a signal for his phone. He said he heard shots, and the man pulled up and started cursing at him. However, he didn't see a weapon during the argument. The man told deputies he thought Patterson was trying to steal his mail, so he set off fireworks to scare him. Hendley didn't find any shell casings, but did find wrapping that could be from a firework.
Deputy Robert Stephens responded to State Highway 82 and W. 640 Road on Aug. 26 in regard to man who was trying to get into vehicles. Christopher Lyons was hiding in a ditch, and Stephens quickly detained him due to his behavior. Stephens searched him and found meth. Lyons, who admitted he used meth the previous night, was booked on charges of public intoxication, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
