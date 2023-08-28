Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a female suspect on Aug. 26 after she reportedly threatened someone and caused damage to a vehicle.
According to reports, authorities responded to the South Keeler Drive residence, where they arrested the 40-year-old woman. She was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked for threatening to perform an act of violence and malicious injury to property after reportedly causing two large scratches down the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle.
Deputy Dylan Carder arrested a tribal citizen on Aug. 26 after he reportedly violated a protective order at a Coffee Hollow Road residence. The 29-year-old was taken to the detention center, where he was booked on tribal charges.
Suspected of using drugs, Deputy Joseph Burkett arrested a 50-year-old male suspect on Aug. 27 at an East 748 Road residence for a violation of Sex Offender Registration Act. He was transported to the detention center and booked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.