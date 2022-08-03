A man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk with his child in the vehicle.
On July 30, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Caleb Rice was in the area of Willis Road and Park Hill Road when he noticed the vehicle in front of him swerving in and out of traffic. Rice pulled the vehicle over and made contact with Glen Hall, a woman, and a small child in a restraint seat. The deputy said there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle, and Hall admitted to drinking a few beers while at the river. Hall was arrested after a field sobriety test, and the woman and child were picked up by a family member. Hall was booked for aggravated driving under the influence and child endangerment.
On July 15, Sgt. Ryan Robison was contacted in regard to George Eric Grimes moving without notifying authorities. Probation and Parole Officer Shane Owens attempted to serve an arrest warrant at Grimes' reported address in Tahlequah. A man at the house advised Grimes moved to McCurtain in Haskell County and he had been there at least four days. Authorities in Haskell County were contacted and arrested Grimes, who is a registered sex offender convicted of lewd or indecent acts to a child 2017. He was sentenced to eight years to the Department of Corrections, with three years' incarcerated and five years' suspended.
Deputy Jesse Mitchell was on patrol July 31 when he heard a commotion at a gas station on Horseshoe Bend Road. Several people told the deputy an intoxicated man appeared to have urinated and defecated on himself. An employee said Gary Hiner "destroyed" a bathroom that she had to clean. Hiner admitted to consuming several alcoholic beverages. He was transported to jail and booked for public drunkenness.
