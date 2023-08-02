Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded on July 24 to a West Banana Cove Road residence, where a female tribal citizen reportedly violated a protective order and assaulted her boyfriend.
According to reports, the protective order was filed by the suspect’s parent. The 57-year-old was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked on tribal charges of violation of a protective order and domestic abuse assault and battery.
On July 24, Deputy Tanner Hendley arrested two tribal citizens during a traffic stop at the intersection of South 543 Road and South Welling Road. They were taken to the detention center, where the 36-year-old male driver was booked for driving under the influence, and the 34-year-old female passenger was booked for public intoxication.
At the same location during a traffic stop on July 24, deputies also arrested two individuals for public intoxication while a 19-year-old was issued a citation for underage drinking, and the driver was issued a citation for driving under revocation. The vehicle was impounded and the pair were taken to the detention center and booked for public intoxication.
Deputies served a warrant on July 25 at a Highway 100 residence to a 57-year-old man accused of violating the Sex Offender Registration Act.
