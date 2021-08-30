Deputies obtained the name of a burglary suspect who tried stealing a vehicle.
On Aug. 29, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to 888 Road on a report of recovered stolen property. Daniel Goldman said he saw his father’s truck being driven by someone else. Goldman flagged down the driver to confront him, and the suspect claimed he bought the vehicle from a private seller. The man then got into another vehicle driven by a woman, and they left the area. Goldman filled out a report and added that his father’s residence has been burglarized. Ward made contact with the homeowner of where the suspected vehicle was registered. The woman said she sold the vehicle to another woman two months earlier, and gave Ward the buyer’s name and her boyfriend’s name. Goldman’s father told dispatch the woman’s boyfriend is the person who stole from his residence.
Deputy Kevin McFarland responded to Diamond Head Resort on Aug. 29 in regard to an intoxicated man. The caller said Jeffrey A. Miller was being combative with resort personnel. Security officers for the resort stated Miller had been drinking at the bar earlier, left, and then came back and tried to get into the closed bar. McFarland and others tried to locate family to get Miller a ride out of the campsite, but they were not able to find anyone. Miller was arrested and transported to jail for booking.
Deputy Kile Turley conducted a traffic stop on Aug. 29 after seeing a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road. Joshua Moore didn’t have his driver’s license, and the deputy said he appeared intoxicated. Moore was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a field sobriety test. He stated he didn’t understand why he was being arrested for drunken driving when he had only smoked marijuana earlier. Moore was transported to the county jail.
