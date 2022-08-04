A woman kept calling 911 to report people outside her house, but deputies couldn't find anyone.
On Aug. 3, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Wesley Farmer was dispatched to the same address three separate times. A man and Lisa Doak called 911 and asked deputies to drive by their house because they thought people were outside and trying to gain entry. They asked for the deputies to not make contact with the intruders and to just flash their emergency lights. Doak called 911 a second time and advised that people were outside. Deputies arrived and were told Doak had left the house. Doak then called a third time and claimed people were trying to push the AC unit out of her window to get inside her house. Doak initially refused to come to the door but finally complied. Doak was arrested on tribal charges of misuse of 911 and booked.
On Aug. 1, Deputy Jimmy Tannehill took a walk-in report of a protective order violation. A woman said the man against whom she filed the PO called her from a private number and identified himself when she asked.
A woman reported her son-in-law violated a protective order Aug. 2 when he called her from her daughter's phone.
