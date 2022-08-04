A woman cut and kicked deputies as they struggled with her during an arrest.
On Aug. 2, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Hamby responded to a call for a domestic incident on East 790 Road. A woman said Cory McCully threw a pull-chain ornament at her, and ripped the skin off her arms. Hamby knocked on the door to a room where McCully was and she refused to answer. Sgt. Richard Berry unlocked the door and McCully yelled at both men. The woman resisted arrest and cut Berry's arm during the struggle. McCully reportedly kicked Hamby's leg as she was being escorted to the patrol unit. McCully was taken to jail and booked for assault.
Deputy Rick Ward was called to an area of Park Hill Road on July 31 due to a harassment complaint. Nicholas Alexander Chism said two people were harassing him, but Ward didn't see anyone else on the road. Dispatch advised Chism has warrants and he was arrested. Ward found a long-blade knife and cigarettes on the man, and Chism said he didn't have anything else on his person before he was taken to jail. When Ward and Chism got to the jail, the man said he "forgot" he had a pipe and baggies in his shorts. Detention officers also found a glass pipe, two baggies containing a crystal-like substance, and two pills identified as alazopram, a generic form of Xanax. Chism was booked into jail on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
On Aug. 2, Deputy Caleb Rice was dispatched for a theft report in an area less than two miles from the Fort Gibson Dam. Jeff Waggoner said someone stole copper and his boss advised him to report it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.