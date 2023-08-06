Two male suspects were arrested by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies on July 29 after authorities discovered methamphetamine in their possession at a residence where two toddlers resided.
According to reports, authorities arrived at the South Keeler Drive residence, where they found three clear plastic baggies containing a crystal-like substance; one clear bottle containing a clear liquid; several empty plastic baggies; a spoon with residue on it; one Narcan case containing several needles; and one bag containing needles, a spoon, and paraphernalia. The pair were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where they were both booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and child endangerment. The 51-year-old was also booked for obstructing an officer and destroying evidence, and the 22-year-old was also booked for false personation to avoid prosecution and possession of paraphernalia.
On July 28, Deputy James Carver arrested an intoxicated woman after she reportedly threatened her brother. The 48-year-old was taken to the detention center and booked for public intoxication, trespassing and threatening to perform an act of violence.
Deputy James Carver arrested a male tribal citizen at the Cherokee Nation Casino on July 30 after he reportedly had methamphetamine in his possession. The 27-year-old was transported to the detention center, where he was booked on tribal charges on possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
While performing a traffic stop on July 31, Deputy Joseph Burkett arrested a female suspect for driving under the influence and driving under revocation. The 26-year-old was transported to the detention center and booked on tribal charges.
Responding to an assault call on July 31, Deputy Billy Jackson arrested a male suspect after he reportedly assaulted his parent. He was transported to the detention center, where he was booked for domestic abuse assault and battery, interrupting an emergency telephone call, destruction of property, and possession of paraphernalia.
