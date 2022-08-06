A sex offender was reportedly hiding from authorities when they were on his tail for not registering with the sheriff's office.
On Aug. 1, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Robison was advised that an unregistered sex offender was residing in Park Hill. Investigators showed up at the residence and spoke with a man and a woman in regard to an unrelated case. Robison then spoke with the man, who said Chris Killsnight was staying in a separate house on the property. The man said a neighbor informed him Killsnight was a sex offender out of Montana. Investigators were speaking with the man when Killsnight called his phone. The man put the call on speaker and Killsnight said the woman told him authorities were at the house and for him not to return. The woman told investigators she sent the man a text and advised what was happening. She was told she could be arrested for obstruction and aiding and abetting a fugitive. Killsnight called the woman as investigators were there and wasn't able to get any information as to his whereabouts. Sgt. Pete Broderick pulled over Killsnight's vehicle a few days later and the driver said they were bringing the man his belongings. Deputies and investigators located Killsnight hiding in an attic on Earl Street. He was booked for failure to register as a sex offender. Killsnight admitted to being a sex offender in Montana and said he didn't register once he moved to Oklahoma because he thought he didn't have to, since he wasn't in Montana.
Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to 523 Road on Aug. 4 after a woman said Ricky Aguilar was trying to kick in her door. She said she didn't want to press charges, since the man spent the night at her residence. Hendley met with Aguilar as he was walking away from the property. The deputy could see a syringe sticking out of the man's pocket. Hendley found several needle caps and methamphetamine on Aguilar, who was then arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Aug. 4, Deputy Kevin McFarland responded to the intersection of Oakdale Drive and North 569 Road due to a man who was unconscious. Tyler Aaron Meigs was speaking with firefighters when McFarland arrived. The deputy noticed Meigs appeared to turn away from him and McFarland told him to turn around. He could see a handgun in Meigs' waistband and the man said he was a convicted felon. Northeastern Health System EMS personnel arrived, and Meigs said he wanted to go to the hospital. McFarland searched the broken down vehicle Meigs was in and found several baggies of meth, several empty baggies, a digital scale, and plastic cards. McFarland was informed that Meigs fled the hospital prior to treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.