A man was arrested after he picked up a woman on the side of the road in front of a deputy.
On Aug. 5, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy James Carver was on patrol when he watched a vehicle stop in the roadway to pick up a person. Carver conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Steven Craig Sanders, who said he didn't have his driver's license. Carver ran Sanders' information and couldn't find a license. The man handed the deputy an identification card with the name of Steven Matthew Carter, and he was then arrested for driving under suspension. The passenger, Courtney Silcox, had a warrant and was arrested as well. Carter was booked on tribal charges of driving while suspended and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
Deputy Joseph Burkett responded to State Highway 10 on Aug. 2 on a report of an abandoned vehicle. The deputy arrived to find a crashed Honda Accord in a ditch. The ignition switch had been broken and the vehicle had to be towed.
On Aug. 4, Deputy Ryan Patton was dispatched to 556 Road in regard to a burglary report. Ramon Garcia said someone kicked in his door at his house, but didn't take anything.
