A woman who claimed she was refused medical services reacted by stealing a hospital security truck.
On Aug. 29, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Tanner Hendley was called to assist Deputy Kevin McFarland with a vehicle crash on State Highway 82. Jauni Jordon Nikole Gibson appeared to have defecated on herself and refused EMS treatment. She told deputies she went to Northeastern Health System and was refused services. She then got into an NHS security truck and claimed the ignition switch turned without a key and she left. Gibson told Hendley to take her to jail because she was tired and wanted to lie down. Gibson was transported to jail for booking on tribal charges.
Deputy Rick Ward responded to Speedy's gas station on Aug. 27 due to a domestic incident. A woman said her former boyfriend came to her residence and assaulted her. A woman showed up during the assault, and the man left with the woman's keys. Court records showed the man was not supposed to have contact with the woman because of a previous domestic case.
On Aug. 25, Sgt. Brad Baker was dispatched to Shady Grove Road in regard to an intoxicated man who was on Investigator Matt Meredith's property. Meredith detained Jack Gibson before Baker arrived. Gibson was reportedly causing a disturbance on Meredith's property, and he was transported to jail.
