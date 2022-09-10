Agencies responded to a house where a man who was allegedly hallucinating was holed up.
On Sept. 7, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to South 530 Road for a violation of a protective order. The caller said Cory Donnell Bryant believed people were being murdered and was "protecting" the residence by walking around with a shotgun. Bryant was reportedly hallucinating and said he was going to kill someone named Cody, whom he believed raped and killed Bryant's girlfriend. Hendley was speaking with the caller when he heard Cherokee Nation Marshal Service deputies yell at Bryant to keep his hands up. Bryant went back into the house and more deputies arrived to set up a perimeter. Hendley used a PA system to tell everyone to come out of the house unarmed with their hands up. Deputy Aaron Johnson and Bryant's mother tried talking the man into coming out, but he wouldn't. A man in a black car came to a skidding stop in front of the house and got out. He was told to put his hands up and get on the ground. The man refused to listen and was struck by a deputy's Taser. Sgt. James Morgan advised the search warrant was signed. Hendley was waiting on the warrant to get there when Bryant stepped out of bushes and into the road. He said he ran out of the back of the residence before the perimeter was formed. Bryant was booked on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and violation of protective order.
Deputy Hendley responded to Hulbert on Sept. 1 due to an assault that occurred. A woman said her husband threatened to kill her, her family, and them himself. She said the man put her in a headlock before making the statements. The man claimed the two had a verbal argument but nothing turned physical. The victim didn't want to speak with a domestic violence advocate, but said she would call at a later time.
On Sept. 7, Deputy Hendley was told a man asked another man to send a woman, who filed a protective order against him, a message.
