An allegedly intoxicated driver was pulled over after his vehicle almost hit a deputy's patrol unit head-on.
On Sept. 4, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kile Turley was on patrol on State Highway 82 when a vehicle was approaching him head-on in his lane. The deputy moved out of the way and initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued on for another mile before pulling over. Ronald Lamb exuded a strong odor of alcohol and was told to step out of the vehicle. Turley could see several empty cans of beer in the floorboard. Lamb was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to jail.
Deputy Jesse Mitchell was dispatched to Dollar General in Keys on Sept. 7 on a report of a suspicious man loitering outside. Dispatch said employees were nervous to step outside because a man had been sitting in the parking lot for several hours, and kept asking questions about an employee he spoke with. Employees said the man was polite, but kept coming inside to talk to them. They said he bought a six-pack of beer and went outside to drink. Raphael Casarez was sitting in a van when Mitchell made contact with him. The deputy said Casarez admitted to consuming alcohol and was cooperative. Casarez didn’t have anyone to come get him, so he was arrested for public intoxication.
Deputy James Carver was dispatched to Peggs on Sept. 10 in regard to a violation of a protective order. The victim said she had a protective order against a man whom she found standing over her while she slept on her couch. She said the man kept threatening people she is with or talking to. Carver said the man was gone by the time he got there, and he wasn’t able to find him at the time. The suspect and the victim are both Cherokee Nation citizens, and the protective order was through CN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.